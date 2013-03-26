PARIS, March 26 French conglomerate Lagardere will sell its entire 7.5 percent stake in European aerospace group EADS before summer, daily newspaper Les Echos reported, citing Lagardere's chief executive.

Arnaud Lagardere, who said the stake was worth around 2.5 billion euros, reiterated that he would use the proceeds to reward shareholders with an exceptional dividend, cut debt, and make small acquisitions of under 100 million euros.

"Our exit will take place before summer. ... Our intent is to sell our entire 7.5 percent stake," Lagardere told Les Echos in an interview due for release on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Lagardere had said during a results presentation that he expected to sell his EADS stake by July 31.

Lagardere did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)