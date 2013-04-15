PARIS, April 15 French media group Lagardere
said on Monday it had made a net capital gain of 1.8
billion euros ($2.36 billion) on the sale of its 7.4 percent
stake in Airbus parent EADS, part of an overhaul in the
ownership of the aerospace group.
Lagardere, whose EADS stake stemmed from a holding in
Aerospatiale-Matra folded in the European group in 2000, said in
a statement it aimed to increase its exposure to certain
activities which could result in "targeted acquisitions."
Sectors in which the group wished to expand included travel
retail, digital and rights management.
The media group, which owns magazines such as Elle and Paris
Match, also said proceeds from the EADS stake sale would lead to
an exceptional dividend to be decided in the coming weeks before
the group's annual shareholder meeting on May 3.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt. Editing by Jane Merriman)