PARIS Aug 30 Media-to-aerospace group Lagardere
posted a lower first-half operating profit but kept
its full-year target as it expected the second half to be much
better than the previous half.
"The second half of the year should benefit from a
significant improvement in profitability after a first half
performance that cannot be extrapolated to the full year," the
company said in a statement on Thursday, pointing out that the
first six months of the year are traditionally weaker.
Recurring operating profit from media activities came in at
112 million euros ($140.31 million), down from 168 million from
the same period a year ago, on sales that were roughly stable at
3.389 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Christian Plumb)