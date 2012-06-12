(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, June 12 French media-to-aerospace
conglomerate Lagardere warned it now expects
advertising sales to drop 3-5 percent at its Lagardere Active
division, compared with a previous forecast for stable sales.
Lagardere Active accounts for roughly a fifth of the
company's revenues.
Lagardere posted a net loss of 707 million euros ($931
million) last year, triggered by write-downs at its fledgling
sports rights and marketing business and its French pay-TV unit.
In 2011 the company was forced to scale back profit goals
twice because of problems at the sports unit, and scrapped plans
for an initial public offering of pay-TV unit Canal+ after a
Japanese earthquake roiled markets.
The company said on Tuesday it was keeping its forecast for
flat recurring earnings before interest and tax despite the
worsening outlook for ad sales.
Lagardere also said its Travel Retail business, a division
of the Services unit, would see net sales grow 10 percent each
year through 2016, barring any major disruption in the global
economy.
