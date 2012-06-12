(Adds detail, background)

PARIS, June 12 French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere warned it now expects advertising sales to drop 3-5 percent at its Lagardere Active division, compared with a previous forecast for stable sales.

Lagardere Active accounts for roughly a fifth of the company's revenues.

Lagardere posted a net loss of 707 million euros ($931 million) last year, triggered by write-downs at its fledgling sports rights and marketing business and its French pay-TV unit.

In 2011 the company was forced to scale back profit goals twice because of problems at the sports unit, and scrapped plans for an initial public offering of pay-TV unit Canal+ after a Japanese earthquake roiled markets.

The company said on Tuesday it was keeping its forecast for flat recurring earnings before interest and tax despite the worsening outlook for ad sales.

Lagardere also said its Travel Retail business, a division of the Services unit, would see net sales grow 10 percent each year through 2016, barring any major disruption in the global economy. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nina Sovich and Mark Potter)