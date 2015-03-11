PARIS, March 11 French media-to-distribution group Lagardere is targeting 5 percent growth in 2015 operating profit and organic annual revenue growth of 3 percent for the next five years, Chairman and Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

In the interview, which appeared ahead of 2014 results due later on Wednesday, Lagardere also reaffirmed his interest in buying the Italian travel retail specialist, World Duty Free .

Asked about talk he might sell the group's media assets to larger Vivendi, he said it was "important for us to have four core activities".

Lagardere is present in media, publishing, distribution and sporting rights. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)