(Recasts with 2014 earnings and confirmation of 2015 forecast)

PARIS, March 11 French media and distribution group Lagardere reported recurring operating profit up 4.7 percent to 342 million euros ($361.32 million) in 2014 and predicted that it would rise by about 5 percent this year.

Lagardere's 2014 like-for-like recurring operating profit from media operations rose 2.9 percent, in line with a target range of zero to 5 percent growth, and the group kept its dividend unchanged at 1.3 euros per share.

Earlier on Wednesday Chairman and Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere told Les Echos newspaper that he is targeting organic annual revenue growth of 3 percent for the next five years.

In the interview, which appeared ahead of 2014 results due later on Wednesday, Lagardere reaffirmed his interest in buying the Italian travel retail specialist World Duty Free.

Asked about talk that he might sell the group's media assets to larger Vivendi, he said that it is important for the group to have four core activities.

Lagardere is present in media, publishing, distribution and sporting rights. ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson and David Goodman)