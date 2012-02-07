* Full year results on March 8

* Q4 slowdown in books, advertising sales

* Impairment charges 900 mln euro on sports, Canal+ (Adds details, analyst)

PARIS, Feb 7 France's Lagardere SCA saw a slow down at its all-important books division and weaker demand for radio and magazine advertising in the fourth quarter as Europe's economic woes continue to weigh.

The media-to-aerospace conglomerate on Tuesday posted stable full-year revenues of 7.66 billion euros ($10.02 billion), slightly below analysts' expectations, and confirmed its 2011 profit goal.

Lagardere also announced that it would have to take some 900 million euros of impairment charges because its fledgling sports unit and its stake in pay-TV unit Canal+ were not worth as much as it had in its accounts.

The write-downs cap a tumultuous year for Lagardere in which it was forced to scale back its profit goals twice because of problems at its sports business and scrap plans for an initial public offering of Canal+ after the Japan earthquake made markets too volatile.

Meanwhile its books business, which generates about 60 percent operating profit, struggled with the demise of big booksellers like Borders in the U.S. and the shift to e-books, which now account for 6 percent of its sales. Book revenues fell 4.4 percent like-for-like to 2.03 billion euros last year.

Investors sent Lagardere shares down 30 percent last year as long-awaited disposals and promised share buybacks failed to materialise, but they have recovered some ground since January to rise almost 12 percent.

The group, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, will release full-year results on March 8.

Its magazine and radio unit held up relatively well last year with sales up 1.3 percent to 1.44 billion euros on a like-for-like basis despite weak demand for advertising caused by Europe's ongoing debt crisis.

"The revenues are in line, no surprises there, but the announcement of massive write downs on the value of sports and Canal+ is not going to be well received by investors," wrote Eric Ravary, analyst at investment bank CMC-CIC, in a note.

Lagardere shares were up 0.1 percent at 0819GMT, largely in line with France's blue-chip index. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)