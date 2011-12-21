PARIS Dec 21 French media group Lagardere is in talks to sell its 20 percent stake in pay-TV channel Canal+ France to U.S. investment fund Hellman & Friedman, La Tribune newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Lagardere has abandoned a stock market listing of the stake for now, mandating investment bank Lazard to find a buyer instead, the paper said.

Hellman & Friedman could pay up to 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) for the stake, and a deal could come by the end of the year, La Tribune said without quoting any sources.

No one was immediately reachable for comment at Lagardere.

Talks with Vivendi, which owns the rest of the pay-TV business, did not go very far, La Tribune said, citing a manager at the company as saying a purchase of the remaining 20 percent was not currently in its interest.

Lagardere postponed an initial public offering of the 20-percent stake earlier this year, citing market conditions following the Japan earthquake disaster.

Vivendi had been a potential buyer for the stake but previous talks between the two sides fell apart because they could not agree on price. ($1=0.7628 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Mike Nesbit)