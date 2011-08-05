PARIS Aug 5 Activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte has written to French regulator AMF asking for an investigation into vote counting at the April 27, 2010 annual general meeting of media group Lagardere , French daily Le Figaro said on Friday.

In the letter, Wyser-Pratte is making available to the AMF documents that he says can demonstrate that there were problems around the count.

Wyser-Pratte submitted two resolutions at the AGM, but more than 75 percent of shareholders rejected them.

He has been challenging the outcome of the vote ever since.

One resolution would have put Wyser-Pratt on the company's supervisory board and the other would have dismantled the company's "commandite" governance structure, under which Arnaud Lagardere, Lagardere's chief executive officer, has the power to block some shareholder proposals.

Lagardere could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Cowell)