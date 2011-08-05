PARIS Aug 5 Activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte
has written to French regulator AMF asking for an investigation
into vote counting at the April 27, 2010 annual general meeting
of media group Lagardere , French daily Le Figaro said
on Friday.
In the letter, Wyser-Pratte is making available to the AMF
documents that he says can demonstrate that there were problems
around the count.
Wyser-Pratte submitted two resolutions at the AGM, but more
than 75 percent of shareholders rejected them.
He has been challenging the outcome of the vote ever since.
One resolution would have put Wyser-Pratt on the company's
supervisory board and the other would have dismantled the
company's "commandite" governance structure, under which Arnaud
Lagardere, Lagardere's chief executive officer, has the power to
block some shareholder proposals.
Lagardere could not be immediately reached for comment.
