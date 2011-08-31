* See core profit from media falling 5-7 pct this year
* Problems at sports division drag down group profit goals
* CEO still wants to sell Canal+, IPO not possible now
By Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic
PARIS, Aug 31 French aerospace-to-media
conglomerate Lagardere (LAGA.PA) warned that profits this year
would be markedly lower than expected because of problems at
its fledgling sports division.
Before publishing first-half results on Wednesday, the
group had said annual operating profits would be reduced by 35
million euros ($50.53 million) because of the recent sale of
its international magazine business to Hearst.
The emerging problems at the sports business have forced it
to scale back its ambitions even further. It now expects a
decline in core operating profit of 5-7 percent this year.
Leaving aside the magazine sale, the group would have seen
only "slight growth" in operating profit this year, whereas it
had earlier been shooting for a 10 percent increase.
"Sports has really collapsed and the pain isn't over yet,"
said Conor O'Shea, an analyst at Kepler Securities. "The only
silver lining is that it was already a very lowly rated
activity and at least the other divisions are performing as
expected."
Lagardere earns roughly half its profits from book
publishing, and also owns magazines like Elle and Paris Match,
radio stations, and a chain of bookstores.
On Wednesday, the company posted flat first-half net sales
of 3.72 billion euros ($5.37 billion) and adjusted operating
profit from its core media business of 168 million, down 7.9
percent.
Analysts had been expecting revenue of 3.67 billion euros
and recurring EBIT from media operations of 178 million.
Book sales and profits slumped in the first half because of
the loss of the best-selling vampire series by Stephanie Meyer.
Sales at its magazine division and retail chain edged higher.
The main problems in the first half came in the sports
division, which Lagardere has stitched together in recent years
through acquisitions.
The sports business has come to be seen as Chief Executive
Arnaud Lagardere's signature strategic initiative for the
company his father founded.
But the unit, which bids on broadcast rights to big events
like the World Cup and represents athletes, has not yet turned
a profit. It also appears to be plagued by execution problems,
such as a legal dispute over the rights to Indian cricket
matches, and its top managers were fired in June.
Arnaud Lagardere defended the sports business on Wednesday.
"I remain extremely confident that sports will be an engine of
growth for the company in the years to come," he said. "What
we've seen has not been a strategy problem but an execution
problem."
Lagardere said it still wants to sell its stake in pay-TV
business Canal+ but acknowledged that current market conditions
made its planned initial public offering of the stake
impossible.
Vivendi (VIV.PA) owns the rest of Canal+. So far the two
sides have not been able to agree on a price for Lagardere's
stake, which analysts value at 1 billion to 1.25 billion euros.
As a result, Lagardere had prepared to IPO the stake in the
spring but was forced to delay the listing because of market
volatility after the Japan earthquake. [ID:nLDE72F2JT]
For its part, Vivendi said during its results presentation
on Wednesday that it is less inclined today to buy out
Lagardere's stake than it was a year ago. Vivendi CEO
Jean-Bernard Levy said the company could likely find better
uses for its limited acquisition budget than the Canal+ deal.
[ID:nLDE77M0CY]
The setbacks to the Canal+ divestiture means Lagardere
shareholders are going to have to wait longer for share
buybacks or special dividends that Arnaud Lagardere had
promised would come after the asset sales.
"We are concerned about returning money to shareholders,
but before we can do that we need the cash from the disposals
and we are not there yet," said Arnaud Lagardere.
Lagardere shares closed at 23.80 euros on Wednesday and are
down almost 25 percent this year, compared with a decline of 17
percent in the Stoxx Europe Media Index .SXMP.
($1=.6926 Euro)
