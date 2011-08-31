* See core profit from media falling 5-7 pct this year

PARIS, Aug 31 French aerospace-to-media conglomerate Lagardere (LAGA.PA) warned that profits this year would be markedly lower than expected because of problems at its fledgling sports division.

Before publishing first-half results on Wednesday, the group had said annual operating profits would be reduced by 35 million euros ($50.53 million) because of the recent sale of its international magazine business to Hearst.

The emerging problems at the sports business have forced it to scale back its ambitions even further. It now expects a decline in core operating profit of 5-7 percent this year.

Leaving aside the magazine sale, the group would have seen only "slight growth" in operating profit this year, whereas it had earlier been shooting for a 10 percent increase.

"Sports has really collapsed and the pain isn't over yet," said Conor O'Shea, an analyst at Kepler Securities. "The only silver lining is that it was already a very lowly rated activity and at least the other divisions are performing as expected."

Lagardere earns roughly half its profits from book publishing, and also owns magazines like Elle and Paris Match, radio stations, and a chain of bookstores.

On Wednesday, the company posted flat first-half net sales of 3.72 billion euros ($5.37 billion) and adjusted operating profit from its core media business of 168 million, down 7.9 percent.

Analysts had been expecting revenue of 3.67 billion euros and recurring EBIT from media operations of 178 million.

Book sales and profits slumped in the first half because of the loss of the best-selling vampire series by Stephanie Meyer. Sales at its magazine division and retail chain edged higher.

The main problems in the first half came in the sports division, which Lagardere has stitched together in recent years through acquisitions.

The sports business has come to be seen as Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere's signature strategic initiative for the company his father founded.

But the unit, which bids on broadcast rights to big events like the World Cup and represents athletes, has not yet turned a profit. It also appears to be plagued by execution problems, such as a legal dispute over the rights to Indian cricket matches, and its top managers were fired in June.

Arnaud Lagardere defended the sports business on Wednesday. "I remain extremely confident that sports will be an engine of growth for the company in the years to come," he said. "What we've seen has not been a strategy problem but an execution problem."

Lagardere said it still wants to sell its stake in pay-TV business Canal+ but acknowledged that current market conditions made its planned initial public offering of the stake impossible.

Vivendi (VIV.PA) owns the rest of Canal+. So far the two sides have not been able to agree on a price for Lagardere's stake, which analysts value at 1 billion to 1.25 billion euros. As a result, Lagardere had prepared to IPO the stake in the spring but was forced to delay the listing because of market volatility after the Japan earthquake. [ID:nLDE72F2JT]

For its part, Vivendi said during its results presentation on Wednesday that it is less inclined today to buy out Lagardere's stake than it was a year ago. Vivendi CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said the company could likely find better uses for its limited acquisition budget than the Canal+ deal. [ID:nLDE77M0CY]

The setbacks to the Canal+ divestiture means Lagardere shareholders are going to have to wait longer for share buybacks or special dividends that Arnaud Lagardere had promised would come after the asset sales.

"We are concerned about returning money to shareholders, but before we can do that we need the cash from the disposals and we are not there yet," said Arnaud Lagardere.

Lagardere shares closed at 23.80 euros on Wednesday and are down almost 25 percent this year, compared with a decline of 17 percent in the Stoxx Europe Media Index .SXMP. ($1=.6926 Euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by John Wallace)