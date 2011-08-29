PARIS, Aug. 29 The listing of French media group Lagardere's 20 percent stake in pay-TV channel Canal+ France is unlikely to take place in current market conditions, the company's chief financial officer told daily Les Echos.

"It probably is not feasible in the current market," Dominique D'Hinnin said in comments published on Monday. "But we are still willing to sell and we are ready to seize the slightest opportunity."

D'Hinnin hopes that the listing, which earlier this year was postponed due to market volatility following the Japanese earthquake, might take place between now and the end of the year, the newspaper said.

Lagardere wasn't available for a comment.

Media and telecoms group Vivendi owns the rest of Canal+ and was a potential buyer for Lagardere's stake. However, previous talks between the two sides fell apart because they could not agree on price.

Analysts valued Lagardere' stake at anywhere from 1.0-1.25 billion euros ($1.44-$1.79 billion) as of May. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Dan Lalor)

($1 = 0.696 euro)