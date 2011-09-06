(Corrects to remove superfluous dateline)

PARIS, Sept 6 The embattled chief executive of media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere SCA hit back at critics of his private life and denied recent media reports that he had personal financial problems.

Arnaud Lagardere also defended his strategy and devotion to the company his father built, in an interview with French daily newspaper Les Echos published on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old CEO's charm offensive comes only days after weak quarterly results sent Lagardere shares down to 10-year lows. It is also intended to counter criticism that Arnaud Lagardere is uninterested in running his company, which was given new life after a video of him and his much younger model girlfriend went viral on the Internet this summer.

"I have lived with this company since I was a child, and it has always been my passion," he said.

"Criticising me as someone who doesn't care enough about his company, who doesn't spend enough time running it, and who sees it as a company like any other ... well I would qualify that just as I would the video. It's totally ridiculous."

In a bid to calm investors, Arnaud Lagardere also told the newspaper he was still considering share buybacks or a special dividend, having said last week that such shareholder-friendly moves could not take place until the completion of more asset sales, such as that of its 20 percent stake in pay-TV unit Canal+.

The Canal+ exit, which had been expected this year, has been delayed indefinitely after poor market conditions prevented a planned public listing.

In the interview, Arnaud Lagardere also made his first comments about an Internet video of a photo shoot with his 20-year old Belgian fiancee Jade Forest that raised eyebrows among the French business elite.

"I want to be clear, this won't happen again," he said. "But as for my relationship with my fiancee, I don't care what others think and I am very happy."

The CEO also responded to recent media and analyst reports that have said he was deeply in debt to two French banks after having bought shares in Lagardere at levels nearly double their current valuations.

"These stories are obviously without foundation and my personal financial situation has no impact on the company's asset disposals," he said. "As for everyone, my personal situation is a matter between me and my bank."

Lagardere took over the helm of the company from his father Jean-Luc, who died in 2003. He is also set to become chairman of Airbus parent EADS next year. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by David Holmes)