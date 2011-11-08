NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
PARIS Nov 8 French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere scaled back its annual profit target for a second time this year, as it posted third quarter revenue largely in line with forecasts helped by growth at its travel retail and media distribution unit.
Lagardere said its core media profit will decline 5-12 percent on a constant currency basis this year, which is a change from its prior guidance given in August that this key profit metric would be down 5-7 percent in 2011.
Third quarter revenue was 1.98 billion euros, compared with analysts' expectations of between 1.88-1.98 billion euros, according to research notes.
Lagardere, which competes with Pearson and Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) in radio and book publishing, issued a profit warning after last quarter blaming problems at its fledgling sports marketing business. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i