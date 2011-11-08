PARIS Nov 8 French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere scaled back its annual profit target for a second time this year, as it posted third quarter revenue largely in line with forecasts helped by growth at its travel retail and media distribution unit.

Lagardere said its core media profit will decline 5-12 percent on a constant currency basis this year, which is a change from its prior guidance given in August that this key profit metric would be down 5-7 percent in 2011.

Third quarter revenue was 1.98 billion euros, compared with analysts' expectations of between 1.88-1.98 billion euros, according to research notes.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson and Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) in radio and book publishing, issued a profit warning after last quarter blaming problems at its fledgling sports marketing business. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)