* Powell Industries announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
PARIS Aug 31 French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere (LAGA.PA) said it expected full-year recurring operating profit from media operations to fall 5-7 percent after selling its international magazine unit (PMI) and due to loss-making contracts.
"Without the PMI deconsolidation and given the revision of expected results for Lagardere Unlimited, recurring EBIT for 2011 would have risen slightly," Lagardere said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lagardere, which competes with Pearson (PSON.L) and Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F), posted flat first-half net sales of 3.72 billion euros ($5.37 billion), and adjusted operating profit from its core media business of 168 million, down 7.9 percent.
Analysts had been expecting first-half revenue of 3.67 billion euros and recurring EBIT from media operations of 178 million.
Lagardere said it still wants to sell its stake in pay-TV business Canal+ but acknowleged that current market conditions had made its planned listing impossible. ($1=.6926 Euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
