Dollar Tree's sales rise 5 pct
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.
PARIS Oct 17 French media group Lagardere plans to cut 400 jobs and sell 10 of the 39 titles at its magazines and radio division, La Lettre A newsletter reported.
Lagardere Active is holding a meeting with staff on Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for the division who declined to comment on the details of the report.
"Announcements will be made this afternoon," the spokeswoman said.
Lagardere group said in August it expected advertising revenue to fall about 7 percent at Lagardere Active this year.
The division accounts for roughly a fifth of the company's revenue and is the most sensitive to the advertising cycle. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Q4 adj. profit 86 cents/shr vs. est. 79 cents/shr (Adds background; Updates shares)
March 1 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected decline in holiday-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand for tablets, gaming consoles, wearable devices and mobile phones.