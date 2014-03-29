PARIS, March 29 French media group Lagardere
said it was looking over bids for the magazines it has
put up for sale this weekend and would announce its decision
shortly.
The company was responding to a report in French daily Le
Figaro that said a joint offer from Belgium's Rossel and
France's Reworld Media had won the bidding, citing
unidentified sources.
Lagardere said in October it planned to sell 10 magazine
titles to focus on growing its most strategic brands online,
such as the French edition of "Elle".
"Nothing has been decided at this stage. We are looking at
the offers this weekend and will take our decision and
communicate it at the latest in early April," a spokesman for
Lagardere Active, a division of Lagardere, told Reuters.
Le Figaro also said in its report that Didier Quillot,
former head of Lagardere Active, the unit which
launched Be, had also made a bid, backed by web entrepreneurs
Alexis Caude and Marc Menase and banker Charles-Henri Rossignol.
Titles for sale include popular Psychologies Magazine, Be
and Premiere, and several home and decoration magazines.
Reworld Media is headed by Pascal Chevalier and owns
magazine Marie France. Rossel owns Belgium's Le Soir newspaper.
Neither were immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)