Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
PARIS, March 31 French media group Lagardere said discussions were continuing with potential buyers of 10 of its magazines and a decision was expected on Wednesday this week.
The group denied media reports that the choice had already been made. French daily Le Figaro wrote on Saturday that a joint offer from Belgium's Rossel and France's Reworld Media had won the bidding.
Lagardere said in October it planned to sell 10 magazine titles including popular Psychologies Magazine, Be and Premiere, and several home and decoration magazines. It wants to focus on growing its most strategic brands online, such as the French edition of "Elle". (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)
KUWAIT, March 12 Kuwaiti telecommunications group Zain has reached the final stages of selling its mobile transmitter towers in the country, the company's vice chairman Bader Nasser al-Kharafi said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.