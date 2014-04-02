UPDATE 2-New Zealand's Fletcher Building hit by boom-time labour shortage
* Cut in earnings outlook to NZ$610-650 mln vs NS$720-740 mln
PARIS, April 2 Lagardere said it chose an offer from a consortium of Belgium's Rossel and France's Reworld Media for 10 of its magazine titles.
The sale will be completed by Aug. 31, Lagardere said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lagardere announced in October that it planned to sell 10 magazine titles including popular Psychologies Magazine, Be and Premiere, and several home and decoration magazines. It wants to focus on growing its most strategic brands online, such as the French edition of "Elle". (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Cut in earnings outlook to NZ$610-650 mln vs NS$720-740 mln
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.
March 20 Australian shares are expected to dip slightly, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, as investors digest the impact of a meeting of the financial leaders of the world's biggest economies in Germany over the weekend. G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token reference to trade in their communique on Saturday, a clear defeat for host nation Germany, which fought the new U.S. government's attempts to water down past commitments. Lo