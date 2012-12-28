BRIEF-Mobimedia Solution Q4 net loss shrinks to 47,857 zlotys YoY
* Q4 net loss of 47,857 zlotys ($11,822) versus loss of 642,460 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0479 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS Dec 28 French media group NRJ has offered to pay 70 million euros ($92.56 million) to buy Virgin Radio, the musical radio station that its owner Lagardere Active is looking to sell, Les Echos said on Friday.
"NRJ made the offer to Lagardere Active's management last week," the paper said, without citing its sources.
Contacted by Les Echos, Lagardere Active, the radio and magazine publishing unit of media-to-aerospace group Lagardere, however, said it had yet to receive such an offer.
Earlier this month NRJ had offered to buy a 20 percent stake in Virgin Radio while mobile internet radio Goom was believed to have offered to buy a 51 percent stake during the summer but the talks failed, Les Echos said.
NRJ and Lagardere could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Says its shareholder Alpha Achieve Ltd plans to sell up to 2.038 percent stake in company in next six months
Feb 13 Indian shares ended nearly flat on Monday, as losses in financials such as Bank of Baroda Ltd and telecom company Idea Cellular Ltd offset gains in IT stocks.