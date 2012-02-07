PARIS Feb 7 Lagardere Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere said a Qatar representative would soon join the board of its sports unit and that partnerships were also in the works between the group and its largest shareholder.

"We have been in constant communication with them," said Lagardere of the Qatar side on a conference call. "We have some very precise ideas on things we can do with them...if there is a partner for us in sports, it will be Qatar."

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is Lagardere's biggest shareholder outside the founding family with some 10 percent of the capital.

The oil-rich emirate has been investing heavily in sport in recent years and has bought the Paris St Germain football club and TV rights to the Champions League in France in a bid to boost its credibility ahead of the Soccer World Cup it will host in 2022.

For its part, Lagardere has spent 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on acquisitions to build its fledgling sports marketing business, which represents athletes, buys broadcast rights, and runs sport venues.

The unit has been plagued with execution problems and has yet to turn a profit, leading Lagardere to announce large write-downs on it this quarter. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)