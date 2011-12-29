PARIS Dec 29 Qatar Holding, an investment vehicle of the Gulf state's government, has built a more than 10 percent stake in French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere, market regulator AMF said on Thursday.

AMF said Qatar Holding had informed it earlier on Thursday of its accumulation of 13.2 million shares in Lagardere, or 10.1 percent of its capital. The move, which gives the investment vehicle a 7.9 percent voting rights stake, was carried out through off-market purchases, the regulator said. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)