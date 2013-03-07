PARIS, March 7 Lagardere forecast that
recurring operating income this year would range from flat
year-on-year to 5 percent higher after declines at its magazines
and radio division and sports rights business sent 2012 profit
13.5 percent lower.
The group said the forecast was based on a drop of around 5
percent in advertising sales at its Lagardere Active magazines
and radio division, which is the company's division most
sensitive to the advertising cycle.
Recurring operating profit from media activities fell to 358
million euros ($465.40 million) last year from 414 million in
2011, Lagardere said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
