PARIS Feb 11 French media group Lagardere
raised its 2013 profit outlook on Tuesday, citing
improving trends in the book publlishing and travel retail at
the end of the year.
Lagardere posted a 1.3 percent decline in full-year
like-for-like 2013 revenue to 7.216 billion euros on Tuesday.
Analysts had expected sales of 7.382 billion euros,
according to the average of 16 analysts in a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and
Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, said it
now expected 2013 recurring media earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) to grow by more than 5 percent.
Lagagere had previously guided for 2013 recurring media EBIT
growth of between 0 and 5 percent versus 2012 at constant
exchange rates.