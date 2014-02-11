By Dominique Vidalon and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS Feb 11 French media group Lagardere
reported weaker than expected sales on Tuesday but
said profits were higher than previously predicted, citing
improving trends in the book publishing and travel retailing
business at the end of the year.
Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere also reaffirmed the group's
intention to return to shareholders some of the 1 billion euros
($1.4 billion) it got from the sale to Vivendi of
Lagardere's 20 percent stake in pay-TV business Canal+ France.
A decision would be made before the next shareholder meeting
in May, he said.
Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and
Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, said it
now expected to report a more than 5 percent rise in recurring
media earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2013, having
previously predicted a rise of 0 to 5 percent.
Lagardere's shares were up 5.5 percent at 28.80 euros by
1009 GMT, when the Stoxx Europe 600 media sector index
was up 1.2 percent.
Lagardere posted a 1.3 percent decline in full-year
like-for-like revenue to 7.216 billion euros, short of the
average of analysts forecasts of 7.382 billion euros according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.
The decline was mostly sparked by a 3.8 percent drop in
comparable sales at Lagardere Active, the group's magazines and
radio division. The unit is the company's most sensitive to the
advertising cycle.
The book publishing division, which accounts for a quarter
of group revenue, saw full-year sales rise 1.9 percent on a
like-for-like basis.
The company's largest division, Lagardere Services, achieved
a 0.9 percent decline in sales on a like-for-like basis, driven
by the Travel Retail business, which operates retail outlets in
airports and train stations.
"At year's end, the Lagardère group benefited from improved
trends in general literature, illustrated books, artworks and
travel retail, which posted fine performances," Lagardere said
in a statement.
UBS analyst Alistair Reid said that the better than expected
2013 operating profit was good news, although he questioned
whether a bumper book sales during Christmas could persist.
"Investor focus will likely also be on special dividends
after the Canal+ sale, with expectations for about 50 percent of
the proceeds being returned or 4 euros per share," said Reid.