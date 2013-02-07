Pope to make four-day visit to Colombia in September
BOGOTA, March 10 Pope Francis will visit Colombia in September, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Friday, stopping in Bogota, Medellin, Villavicencio and Cartagena during a four-day trip.
PARIS Feb 7 French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere posted a 3.7 percent drop in full-year revenue to 7.37 billion euros ($9.98 billion) on Thursday.
Analysts had expected sales of 7.36 billion euros, according to the average of estimates from 18 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, confirmed its earlier guidance for core 2012 media profit to be stable compared with 2011. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)
* Allgeier reports further revenue and earnings growth in FY 2016
NEW YORK, March 10 Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.