PARIS Feb 7 French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere posted a 3.7 percent drop in full-year revenue to 7.37 billion euros ($9.98 billion) on Thursday.

Analysts had expected sales of 7.36 billion euros, according to the average of estimates from 18 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, confirmed its earlier guidance for core 2012 media profit to be stable compared with 2011. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)