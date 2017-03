PARIS May 13 French media group Lagardere reiterated its full-year target for flat to 5-percent-higher recurring media operating profit on Tuesday as it posted a 5.6 percent like-for-like drop in first-quarter net sales.

Revenue in the first three months of the year was 1.526 billion euros ($2.1 billion), down 6.2 percent on a reported basis, Lagardere said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)