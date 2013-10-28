PARIS Oct 28 French media groups Lagardere and Vivendi are still in talks over the fate of pay-television operator Canal +, Lagardere said on Monday, after press reports said Lagardere had agreed to sell its stake to its rival.

Lagardere said in a one-line statement that there were "ongoing discussions with Vivendi" in order to come to an agreement.

Press reports over the weekend said that a deal had been struck for Vivendi to buy Lagardere's 20-percent stake. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by Natalie Huet)