PARIS Oct 28 Lagardere has reached a deal to sell its 20 percent stake in pay-television operator Canal+ France to Vivendi for 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), the companies said.

"This agreement, which will be submitted for information to the appropriate works councils, puts an end to all disputes between the two groups related to this participation," the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)