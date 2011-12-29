CORRECTED-Qatar committed to Volkswagen, Qatari representative says
DOHA, Feb 7 Qatar is committed to its investment in Volkswagen, Hessa al-Jaber, Qatar's representative on the carmaker's supervisory board, said on Tuesday.
PARIS Dec 29 Lagardere activist shareholder Guy Wyser-Pratte on Thursday said Qatar Holding, an investment vehicle of the Gulf state's government, will work together with Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere after increasing its stake in the French media-to-aerospace conglomerate to 10.1 percent.
Wyser-Pratte, who tried and failed to get a seat on the company's supervisory board last year, also told Reuters that he recently acquired an undisclosed stake in Lagardere after earlier selling his previous holding. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Christian Plumb; Writing by Elena Berton)
DOHA, Feb 7 Qatar is committed to its investment in Volkswagen, Hessa al-Jaber, Qatar's representative on the carmaker's supervisory board, said on Tuesday.
* Shares fall to lowest in more than a year (Adds details from conf call, analyst comment, updates shares)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to open)