PARIS Dec 29 Lagardere activist shareholder Guy Wyser-Pratte on Thursday said Qatar Holding, an investment vehicle of the Gulf state's government, will work together with Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere after increasing its stake in the French media-to-aerospace conglomerate to 10.1 percent.

Wyser-Pratte, who tried and failed to get a seat on the company's supervisory board last year, also told Reuters that he recently acquired an undisclosed stake in Lagardere after earlier selling his previous holding. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Christian Plumb; Writing by Elena Berton)