PARIS, March 12 French media group Lagardere
on Wednesday proposed a special dividend of six euros
a share to redistribute part of the proceeds from the sale of
its 20 percent stake in pay-TV operator Canal Plus France last
year.
Lagardere reported a 5.9 percent rise in recurring media
operating profit for 2013 to 372 million euros ($516 million),
and forecast it would rise by between 0 and 5 percent in 2014.
Last year, Lagardere maintained its recurring operating
profit from its publishing arm and from its Lagardere Active
unit, which includes magazines, radio and TV production.
Lagardere, which competes with Pearson and
Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, promised
last year to return part of the 1 billion euros it got from the
Canal Plus France disposal to shareholders
The group also proposed to maintain the annual ordinary
dividend for 2013 at 1.3 euros a share, which will come on top
of the extraordinary interim dividend of 9 euros a share paid in
May last year.
($1 = 0.7212 Euros)
