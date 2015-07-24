July 24 The arrival of some flights at New York's LaGuardia International Airport have been delayed by as much as three hours due to a power outage, the NBC reported.

The outage was reported at about 6 a.m. ET on Friday and was affecting flights in Terminal C, according to the report. (bit.ly/1MrvV69)

NBC said it was not immediately clear what caused the outage. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)