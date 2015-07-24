(Adds comment from Port Authority, detail.)

July 24 A power outage early Friday at New York's LaGuardia International Airport has delayed a number of flights, according to a spokesperson at the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which runs the airport.

Electrical staff were working to fix the outage, which occurred at 4:30 a.m. ET (0830 GMT) due to airport construction work, the spokesperson said.

The incident had affected portions of Terminal C, as well as the bridges that connect planes to the terminal and two parking lots.

Power in the bridges had returned, the spokesperson said, and flight operations in Terminal C were expected to resume within the hour, by 9:30 a.m. ET.

The official said the Federal Aviation Administration was reporting delays of about two hours for Delta Air Lines, "and 45 cancellations for Delta at this time."

Some 20 departing flights and 19 arrivals at LaGuardia were delayed Friday morning, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

Delta Air Lines could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Bernadette Baum)