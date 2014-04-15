April 15 Laird :

* Acquisition of 51 pct of Model Solution, a South Korean company specialising in prototype design

* Acquiring Model Solution from Kamur Private Equity for KRW 70 billion (c.40.4 million stg), in conjunction with South Korean private equity investors, Skylake Consortium

* Acquisition will represent a cash cost of 20.6 million pounds to Laird payable from Laird's existing facilities

* Expected to be earnings enhancing in first full year of ownership. Transaction is expected to close within two weeks.