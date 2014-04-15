BRIEF-UK's CMA looks at Lloyd's anticipated purchase of MBNA from Bank of America
March 16 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
April 15 Laird :
* Acquisition of 51 pct of Model Solution, a South Korean company specialising in prototype design
* Acquiring Model Solution from Kamur Private Equity for KRW 70 billion (c.40.4 million stg), in conjunction with South Korean private equity investors, Skylake Consortium
* Acquisition will represent a cash cost of 20.6 million pounds to Laird payable from Laird's existing facilities
* Expected to be earnings enhancing in first full year of ownership. Transaction is expected to close within two weeks. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. securities regulators are poised to shorten the amount of time it takes for a securities trade to settle, from three to two business days, in an effort to reduce credit and market risk exposure.
* Brooklinen Inc says raises $8.2 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndHNmo)