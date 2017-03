Oct 22 Laird Plc

* Trading was in line with management expectations

* Q3 revenue in us dollars increased 15 pct overall, and 11 pct on an organic 1 basis, over comparable period in 2013

* Revenue for Q3 totalled $251 million (2013: $218 million)

* In sterling, revenue totalled £150 million (2013: £141 million), a growth rate of 6 pct, after accounting for currency translation.

* Expectations for full year remain unchanged-CEO