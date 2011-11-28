* Says CEO to step down effective immediately

* Chairman to become executive chairman

* Forms executive committee

* Says will meet medium-term, FY targets set in July

Nov 28 British electronics group Laird said its Chief Executive Peter Hill would step down effective immediately due to ill health, and kept its outlook for the medium term and full year.

Chairman Nigel Keen will take on the role of executive chairman while the company searches for a new CEO.

The company also formed an executive committee reporting to Keen and it would assume day-to-day operational responsibilities.

Laird also said it expected to meet its 2011 earnings outlook of 16 pence per share, which was announced in July.

Laird shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their value since July, closed at 131.8 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)