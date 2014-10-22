* Q3 revenue rises 6.4 pct
* Revenue boosted in part by iPhone 6 launch- Analysts
* Laird says expectations for full year unchanged
* Shares rise as much as 4.4 pct
(Adds analyst comments, details, share movement)
Oct 22 Laird Plc, a British electronic
components maker, said third-quarter revenue rose 6.4 percent,
driven by increased business from customers launching new
products, selling more smartphones and investing in 4G LTE
networks.
The company's shares rose as much as 4.5 percent to rank
among the top percentage gainers on the FTSE 250 index
on Wednesday morning.
Laird, whose customers include Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said trading was in line
and its expectations for the full year remained unchanged.
Revenue in the quarter rose to 150 million pounds from 141
million pounds a year earlier.
The revenue boost was mainly due to growth at its
performance materials division, which makes products to ward off
electromagnetic interference, manage heat dissipation and
maintain signal quality in mobile phones and other electronics.
The division gained from Apple's iPhone 6 launch, share
gains at Samsung and continued investment in LTE in China,
Liberum analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Revenue from the business rose 8 percent to 101 million
pounds, while Laird's wireless systems division, which makes
antennas and remote control systems, saw a 3 percent rise in
revenue.
Laird, which also makes smart chips for GPS and radio
systems in cars, said the rise in wireless revenue was in part
due to increased demand for its telematics products from the
automotive market, particularly in North America.
The smaller signal-integrity business declined from a year
earlier when the Xbox gaming console sales peaked, Liberum
analysts said.
Laird's shares were up 4 percent at 306.6 pence 0755 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6202 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)