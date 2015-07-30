July 30 Laird Plc, a British electronic
components maker, posted a 35 percent jump in statutory pretax
profit for the first half, driven by growth in both its
performance materials and wireless divisions.
The company, whose customers include Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said its statutory
pretax profit rose to 21.6 million pounds ($33.6 million) in the
six months ended June 30 from 16 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue in sterling rose 21 percent to 305.9 million pounds,
the company said.
Laird, which makes electromagnetic shielding and
heat-control devices, declared an interim dividend of 4.40 pence
per share, up from 4.27 pence a year earlier.
($1 = 0.6415 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)