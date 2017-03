LONDON, March 1 Laird PLC : * Auto alert - Laird Plc total dividend 10 pence per share * Auto alert - Laird Plc final dividend 6.6 pence per share * Revenue from continuing operations of 520.2 mln stg, up 6 pct on 2011 * FY underlying profit before tax of 60.7 mln stg, up 17 pct * FY profit before tax from continuing operations 45.1 mln stg, up 54 pct * Final dividend per share declared of 6.6 pence (2011, 5.3 pence). * Source Text: