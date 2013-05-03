May 3 Electronic-components maker Laird Plc said revenue from its largest customer -- widely believed to be Apple Inc -- fell 17 percent in the first quarter, contributing to a 2 percent fall in overall revenue.

However the company, which makes electromagnetic shielding and heat control components for wireless devices, said its expectations for full-year revenue remained unchanged.

Revenue fell to 119 million pounds ($184.59 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from 122 million pounds a year earlier, the company said in an interim management statement on Friday.

Softness in B2B markets also hurt revenue, the company said.