May 3 Electronic-components maker Laird Plc
said revenue from its largest customer -- widely
believed to be Apple Inc -- fell 17 percent in the
first quarter, contributing to a 2 percent fall in overall
revenue.
However the company, which makes electromagnetic shielding
and heat control components for wireless devices, said its
expectations for full-year revenue remained unchanged.
Revenue fell to 119 million pounds ($184.59 million) for the
quarter ended March 31 from 122 million pounds a year earlier,
the company said in an interim management statement on Friday.
Softness in B2B markets also hurt revenue, the company
said.