By Abhirup Roy
Oct 23 Electronic-components maker Laird Plc
reported a 6 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as it
enjoyed increased business from customers launching new gaming
consoles and smartphones.
Laird shares rose as much as 8.5 percent, making the stock
one of the top gainers on the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, as
the rise in orders confirmed that the company was recovering
from a slide earlier in the year.
Laird, which makes electromagnetic shielding and heat
control devices for customers including Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said its expectations
for the full year remain unchanged.
"The volumes we need to achieve our numbers are well within
the kind of cone of outcome," Chief Executive David Lockwood
told Reuters. "We don't need anything outlandish to happen in
order to achieve our full year."
Revenue in the quarter rose to 141 million pounds ($228
million) from 131 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue in the core performance materials division, which
makes devices for smartphones and tablets, rose 10.7 percent to
93 million pounds.
Revenue at its wireless systems business, which makes
antennas and remote control systems, dipped 2 percent to 48
million pounds.
In August, the company reported a 37 percent fall in
first-half profit because of reduced demand from its largest
customer.
Laird does not reveal who that customer is but analysts say
it is Apple, for which the UK company mostly supplies parts for
iPhones and iPads.
"They supply a limited amount to Samsung. Apple is by far
their biggest customer. They are trying to gain share at Samsung
either organically or inorganically since they are underexposed
to Samsung," Liberum analyst Eoin Lambe said.
Apple, which launched new iPads on Tuesday, has been under
pressure from rival smartphone makers over the past year, and
that has flowed onto its component makers, including Laird.
Lambe said the strengthening business in the third quarter
set Laird up well for a strong finish to the year.
Laird, which also makes smart chips for GPS and radio
systems in cars, said the jump in revenue was also helped by
increased sales to the automotive market in its electromagnetic
interference (EMI) business.
Laird does not say which gaming console it supplies parts
for but Microsoft Corp's Xbox One is set to go on sale
next month.
The company's shares touched a high of 244.9 pence on the
London Stock Exchange before easing back to 242.02 pence by
lunchtime.