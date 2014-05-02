May 2 British electronic-components maker Laird
Plc reported a marginal rise in first-quarter revenue,
driven by growth in its performance materials division.
Revenue in sterling rose 1 percent to 120 million pounds for
the first-quarter ended March 31 from 119 million pounds a year
earlier.
In dollar terms, the company said revenue rose to $199
million from $186 million.
Laird, which makes electromagnetic shielding and heat
control devices for customers such as Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said it expects new
contracts and product launches to improve its performance in the
second half of the year.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Robin Paxton)