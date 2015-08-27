* Deal to create one of the largest medical device
outsourcers
* Greatbatch to pay $478 mln cash, issue 5.1 mln shares
* Will also assume $1 billion of private company's debt
* Greatbatch shares rise 8.6 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, shares)
By Natalie Grover
Aug 27 Medical technology company Greatbatch Inc
said it would buy privately owned Lake Region Medical,
formerly Accellent Inc, in a deal valued at about $1.73 billion
in a "transformational" move to diversify its offerings to the
medical device industry.
The deal will create one of the largest device outsourcing
companies for medical technology, but will still have a share of
only about 10-12 percent of the highly fragmented industry,
Greatbatch Chief Executive Thomas Hook told Reuters.
Lake Region Medical mainly provides contract manufacturing
and research and development services to medical device makers.
Greatbatch shares were up about 8.6 percent at $54.17 in
morning trading on Thursday.
Wilson Greatbatch, co-inventor of the rst successful
implanted pacemaker, founded Greatbatch in 1970 to develop
long-lived primary batteries to power the heart devices.
The Frisco, Texas-based company has since also moved into
the energy and military markets.
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Bain Capital bought
Accellent in 2005. Accellent bought Minnesota-based Lake Region
Medical last year and later adopted the name.
Both Greatbatch and Lake Region Medical count Johnson &
Johnson, Medtronic Plc and St. Jude Medical Inc
as customers, but cater to different product lines for
each.
The combined company, expected to employ more than 9,000,
will service the cardiac, vascular, orthopaedics and advanced
surgical markets, with operations in the United States, Latin
America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
As the healthcare industry consolidates rapidly, drug and
device makers are increasingly looking to outsource
manufacturing, Hook said, adding that he was now focused on
smaller, more targeted deals.
"This is a transformational opportunity we're going get
right before we bulk up in terms of size", he said.
Greatbatch will pay about $478 million in cash and issue
about 5.1 million shares and options to Lake Region Medical and
assume about $1 billion of net debt.
The deal will be financed with existing cash in hand as well
as proceeds from fully committed financing.
KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Matthew Mishan estimated
that the closing of the transaction and the previously announced
spinoff of Greatbatch's neuromodulation unit would allow the
company to earn $4 per share in 2016.
Analysts on average expect earnings of $2.64 per share for
2015, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Piper Jaffray is Greatbatch's financial adviser, while
Hodgson Russ is legal adviser. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is
legal adviser to Lake Region Medical.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Ted Kerr)