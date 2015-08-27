* Deal to create one of the largest medical device outsourcers

* Greatbatch to pay $478 mln cash, issue 5.1 mln shares

* Will also assume $1 billion of private company's debt

* Greatbatch shares rise 8.6 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, shares)

By Natalie Grover

Aug 27 Medical technology company Greatbatch Inc said it would buy privately owned Lake Region Medical, formerly Accellent Inc, in a deal valued at about $1.73 billion in a "transformational" move to diversify its offerings to the medical device industry.

The deal will create one of the largest device outsourcing companies for medical technology, but will still have a share of only about 10-12 percent of the highly fragmented industry, Greatbatch Chief Executive Thomas Hook told Reuters.

Lake Region Medical mainly provides contract manufacturing and research and development services to medical device makers.

Greatbatch shares were up about 8.6 percent at $54.17 in morning trading on Thursday.

Wilson Greatbatch, co-inventor of the rst successful implanted pacemaker, founded Greatbatch in 1970 to develop long-lived primary batteries to power the heart devices.

The Frisco, Texas-based company has since also moved into the energy and military markets.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Bain Capital bought Accellent in 2005. Accellent bought Minnesota-based Lake Region Medical last year and later adopted the name.

Both Greatbatch and Lake Region Medical count Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc and St. Jude Medical Inc as customers, but cater to different product lines for each.

The combined company, expected to employ more than 9,000, will service the cardiac, vascular, orthopaedics and advanced surgical markets, with operations in the United States, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

As the healthcare industry consolidates rapidly, drug and device makers are increasingly looking to outsource manufacturing, Hook said, adding that he was now focused on smaller, more targeted deals.

"This is a transformational opportunity we're going get right before we bulk up in terms of size", he said.

Greatbatch will pay about $478 million in cash and issue about 5.1 million shares and options to Lake Region Medical and assume about $1 billion of net debt.

The deal will be financed with existing cash in hand as well as proceeds from fully committed financing.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Matthew Mishan estimated that the closing of the transaction and the previously announced spinoff of Greatbatch's neuromodulation unit would allow the company to earn $4 per share in 2016.

Analysts on average expect earnings of $2.64 per share for 2015, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Piper Jaffray is Greatbatch's financial adviser, while Hodgson Russ is legal adviser. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is legal adviser to Lake Region Medical. (Editing by Don Sebastian and Ted Kerr)