* Results suggest potential to increase size of resource
* Mineralization extends 400 meters below current resource
TORONTO Aug 16 Lake Shore Gold Corp LSG.TO
said the latest drilling results from its Bell Creek mine in
northern Ontario indicate gold mineralization at the site
extends 400 meters below its current resource.
Toronto-based Lake Shore said the new drill holes were
aimed at expanding the size of its resource, converting some of
its inferred resource into the indicated category and assisting
with the completion of mining studies for the project.
"The results being announced today raise our confidence
even higher and highlight the potential of Bell Creek," Chief
Executive Tony Makuch said in a statement. "Continued progress
in establishing and upgrading resources is critical to our
ongoing mine study for Bell Creek, which we are targeting for
completion by mid-2012."
Lake Shore said the latest batch of drill results suggest
strong potential to increase the size of its resource at the
Bell Creek complex.
The complex includes the Bell Creek mine and mill as well
as the adjoining Vogel and Schumacher properties.
The company, which aims to become a mid-tier gold miner,
owns a number of properties in northern Ontario and Quebec as
well as a large land position in Mexico.
Despite a surge in the price of gold this year, shares of
Lake Shore have fallen more than 50 percent, after the company
cut its 2011 production forecast and pushed back the timing of
its Bell Creek mill expansion. [ID:nL3E7IK2UD]
Lake Shore acquired the 1,500 tonne per day Bell Creek
mill, along with the Bell Creek mine, from Porcupine Gold
Mines, a joint venture between Goldcorp (G.TO) and Kinross Gold
(K.TO), in December 2007.
The mill and mine were previously operated from 1986 to
1991 and during that period produced about 112,739 ounces of
gold.
Shares of Lake Shore closed at C$1.95 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by John Wallace)