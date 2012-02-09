(Updates from brief; In U.S. dollars, unless noted)

TORONTO Feb 8 Lake Shore Gold said on Wednesday it struck a $50 million deal to sell Franco-Nevada both an equity stake in itself and a royalty interest on the sale of minerals from its Timmins West complex in northern Ontario.

Franco-Nevada will pay C$15 million to acquire 10.05 million shares of Lake Shore in a private placement deal. The royalty company is buying the stake at a price of C$1.49 a share, which represents an 8 premium to Wednesday's close of C$1.38.

Lake Shore aims to become a mid-tier gold miner and owns a number of properties in northern Ontario. Its share price has tumbled over 60 percent within the last year, due to production cuts and other issues.

Franco-Nevada has also agreed to pay $35 million for a 2.25 percent net smelter return royalty on the sale of minerals from the company's Timmins West complex.

Toronto-based Franco-Nevada provides miners upfront cash in exchange for future royalties. The company holds interests in precious metal, base metal, and oil and gas projects across the world.

Lake Shore said it intends to use the cash it receives to support the ongoing development of its mines and projects. BMO Capital Markets acted as financial adviser to Lake Shore Gold in connection with the financing deal. ($1 = $1 Canadian) (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)