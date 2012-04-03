April 3 Canada's Lake Shore Gold Corp said it halted production at its Timmins West mine in Ontario on Monday and Tuesday following an accident that resulted in the death of a worker.

On Monday, the gold miner said that an employee had died in an accident at the mine.

The company said the temporary suspension of operations was not likely to have a material impact on the company's output for the quarter, and that production was likely to resume at the mine in a day.

Lake Shore owns the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines in the Timmins region north of Toronto. Lake Shore is in the process of expanding its Bell Creek mill to boost capacity by 50 percent, with the project on track to be completed in late 2012.

Shares of Lake Shore closed down 14 percent at C$1.00 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)