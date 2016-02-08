Rio Tinto to continue talks on Grasberg mine stake future
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc reiterated its decision to continue discussions regarding the future of its stake in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
Feb 8 Canadian miner Tahoe Resources Inc said it would buy peer Lake Shore Gold Corp in a stock deal valued at C$945 million ($679.32 million) to add low-cost gold operations to its portfolio.
Tahoe will pay 0.1467 of its stock for each Lake Shore Gold share. The offer works out to C$1.71, representing a 15 percent premium to Lake Shore shares, based on both stocks' Friday close. ($1 = 1.3911 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Bowmore signs letter of intent to acquire Moose Brook property in New Brunswick, Canada