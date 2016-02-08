Feb 8 Canadian miner Tahoe Resources Inc said it would buy peer Lake Shore Gold Corp in a stock deal valued at C$945 million ($679.32 million) to add low-cost gold operations to its portfolio.

Tahoe will pay 0.1467 of its stock for each Lake Shore Gold share. The offer works out to C$1.71, representing a 15 percent premium to Lake Shore shares, based on both stocks' Friday close. ($1 = 1.3911 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)