Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
April 5 Canada's Lake Shore Gold Corp said it has resumed operations at its Timmins West Mine in Ontario, and reported a fall in its quarterly production.
Earlier this week, production at Timmins West, one of its two producing mines, was halted after the death of a worker in an accident.
For the first quarter, Lake Shore sold 18,400 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,690 per ounce, compared with 34,000 ounces at an average price of $1,387 per ounce, a year ago.
The company produced 16,680 ounces of gold for the quarter, down from 22,300 ounces, a year ago.
For this year, the company reiterated its production guidance of 85,000-100,000 ounces of gold poured from the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines.
Lake Shore also expects cash operating costs for the year to be $825 to $875 per ounce.
Shares of the company closed at 97 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.