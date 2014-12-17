BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Mexican dairy producer Lala said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the assets of Nicaragua's Eskimo and various of its affiliates in Central America, as the company tries to grow in the region.
Lala did not say how much it was paying for the assets of Eskimo, a 72-year-old food maker that mainly produces ice cream, milk and yoghurt, and which operates in Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica.
Lala said it would not take on debt for the acquisition.
Lala shares were up 1.70 percent in morning trading, at 27.52 pesos per share.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
March 13 Intel Corp has had a tough time squeezing value out of recent mega-deals, putting some pressure on the success of its proposed $15 billion acquisition of Israeli car-technology firm Mobileye NV.
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.