MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Mexican dairy producer Lala said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the assets of Nicaragua's Eskimo and various of its affiliates in Central America, as the company tries to grow in the region.

Lala did not say how much it was paying for the assets of Eskimo, a 72-year-old food maker that mainly produces ice cream, milk and yoghurt, and which operates in Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Lala said it would not take on debt for the acquisition.

Lala shares were up 1.70 percent in morning trading, at 27.52 pesos per share.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez)