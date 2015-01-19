BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's Lalin Property Pcl
said on Monday it aimed for revenue growth target of
12 percent in 2015, in line with a recovery in the overall real
estate market.
Improving domestic economy, better political situation and
the government's planned investment in infrastructure projected
have helped boost confidence for developers and consumers, the
company said in statement.
Lalin planned to launch eight to 10 new housing projects
worth a combined 4 billion baht ($122.9 million) this year and
expected bookings for its houses to rise to 3.12 billion baht,
it said.
Increases in land prices will raise cost for operators,
while high household debt could put pressure on demand, it said.
($1 = 32.5400 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)