Aug 29 La Mancha Resources Inc, a Canadian gold producer, named Sébastien de Montessus as its chief executive, more than a month after the company was bought by Weather Investments II.

Dominique Delorme resigned from the position of president and CEO and has been appointed as executive vice-president, La Mancha said.

Weather Investments -- a business managed by Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris -- agreed to buy La Mancha at a price of C$3.50 per share in cash on July 13.

La Mancha shares were trading flat at C$3.49 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.