UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
Aug 29 La Mancha Resources Inc, a Canadian gold producer, named Sébastien de Montessus as its chief executive, more than a month after the company was bought by Weather Investments II.
Dominique Delorme resigned from the position of president and CEO and has been appointed as executive vice-president, La Mancha said.
Weather Investments -- a business managed by Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris -- agreed to buy La Mancha at a price of C$3.50 per share in cash on July 13.
La Mancha shares were trading flat at C$3.49 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.